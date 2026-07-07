Jehan Zaki steps down after Egypt's highest appellate court upheld ruling against her in copyright dispute

Egypt's culture minister resigns after court ruling in copyright case Jehan Zaki steps down after Egypt's highest appellate court upheld ruling against her in copyright dispute

Egypt's Culture Minister Jehan Zaki resigned on Tuesday after the country's highest appellate court upheld a ruling against her in a copyright dispute.

Citing an Egyptian government statement, Al-Ahram newspaper reported that Zaki submitted her resignation "out of respect for the Egyptian judiciary and to spare the government any embarrassment” over what she called a personal legal matter.

According to the paper, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly accepted Zaki’s resignation and thanked her for her service.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by writer Soheir Abdel-Hamid, who accused Zaki of reproducing parts of her 2022 book in a later publication without permission.

Earlier Tuesday, Egypt's Court of Cassation upheld a verdict by a lower court ordering Zaki to pay 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,050) in compensation to Abdel-Hamid and withdraw her book from circulation.