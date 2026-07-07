Egypt's culture minister resigns after court ruling in copyright case

Serdar Dincel
07 July 2026•Update: 07 July 2026
Egypt's Culture Minister Jehan Zaki resigned on Tuesday after the country's highest appellate court upheld a ruling against her in a copyright dispute.
Citing an Egyptian government statement, Al-Ahram newspaper reported that Zaki submitted her resignation "out of respect for the Egyptian judiciary and to spare the government any embarrassment” over what she called a personal legal matter.
According to the paper, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly accepted Zaki’s resignation and thanked her for her service.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by writer Soheir Abdel-Hamid, who accused Zaki of reproducing parts of her 2022 book in a later publication without permission.
Earlier Tuesday, Egypt's Court of Cassation upheld a verdict by a lower court ordering Zaki to pay 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($2,050) in compensation to Abdel-Hamid and withdraw her book from circulation.