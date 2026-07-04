Cairo stresses need to implement 1st phase of US plan, empower Palestinian Authority

Egyptian foreign minister, Palestinian premier discuss Gaza, support for Palestinian Authority Cairo stresses need to implement 1st phase of US plan, empower Palestinian Authority

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed developments in Gaza Strip and efforts to support the Palestinian Authority during a phone call, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The two sides reaffirmed the depth of historical and fraternal ties between Egypt and Palestine and stressed the importance of continued bilateral cooperation to support the Palestinian government and enable it to carry out its responsibilities.

During the call, Abdelatty stressed the importance of completing commitments under the first phase of US-backed plan, including ensuring full humanitarian access to Gaza and creating conditions for moving to the next stages of early recovery and reconstruction.

He also emphasized the need to empower the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in both Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The Egyptian foreign minister condemned continued Israeli violations in the West Bank, including repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abdelatty also reiterated Egypt’s firm rejection of Israeli annexation and settlement policies, describing them as flagrant violations of international law and a threat to prospects for achieving the two-state solution.

The call also addressed preparations for the second meeting of the Palestine Donor Group, scheduled to be held in Brussels on July 13.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for the Palestinian government and stressed the importance of mobilizing international financial support for the Palestinian Authority to help it provide essential services and strengthen stability in the Palestinian territories.