Call comes during meeting in Egypt between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Egypt, Qatar renew call to uphold Trump’s plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza Call comes during meeting in Egypt between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Egypt and Qatar on Thursday renewed their call for all concerned parties to honor their commitments under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The call came during a meeting in Egypt between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The two sides stressed “the need for all parties to fulfill their commitments under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Israeli war, in a way that consolidates stability and contributes to the swift launch of early recovery and reconstruction efforts.”

The meeting also addressed regional developments, with Sisi stressing the importance of containing the ongoing escalation given its implications for regional stability, as well as its economic and trade repercussions.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s position “supporting and standing by the security of sisterly Qatar and all Arab countries,” and its rejection of any attempts to undermine their sovereignty and stability.

On bilateral relations, Sisi highlighted progress in ties between the two countries and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation in the political, trade and investment sectors.

He also voiced Egypt’s hope for increased Qatari investment in the country and said Cairo was ready to provide the necessary facilities to support such investment.

For his part, Al Thani affirmed Qatar’s keenness to work with Egypt to further develop bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

The Qatari prime minister arrived in Egypt from the Saudi capital Riyadh for a visit of unspecified duration.

Al Thani is also expected to co-chair a meeting of the Egyptian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee on Thursday alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.