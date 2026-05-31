Attack came shortly Israeli army expanded offensive into Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi in southern Lebanon

Drone strike from Lebanon injures 4 in northern Israel Attack came shortly Israeli army expanded offensive into Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi in southern Lebanon

Four Israelis were injured Sunday when an explosive drone from Lebanon hit the settlement of Beit Hillel in the Galilee region of northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Channel 12 said the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment after the attack, without giving details about their condition.

The strike came hours after the army announced that it had launched a "large-scale" offensive in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Salouqi (Saluki) area of southern Lebanon, in the deepest push into Lebanese territory since 2000.



The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks across Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

Since March 2, the Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,400 people, injured 10,129 others, and displaced over 1.6 million, according to the Lebanese officials.