‘My detention is unjust and arbitrary, and I demand my immediate release,’ Hussam Abu Safiya told Israel’s Supreme Court in his first appearance in nearly a year

Detained Gaza hospital director Abu Safiya appeals for his immediate release, calls detention ‘unjust’ ‘My detention is unjust and arbitrary, and I demand my immediate release,’ Hussam Abu Safiya told Israel’s Supreme Court in his first appearance in nearly a year

Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, called Wednesday on Israel’s Supreme Court to order his immediate release, saying his detention was “unjust and arbitrary” during his first court appearance in nearly a year.

Abu Safiya appeared before the court via video link from his prison cell while handcuffed.

“My detention is unjust and arbitrary, and I demand my immediate release,” his defense lawyer Nasser Abu Odeh quoted the physician as telling the court.

“I am a pediatrician who provides medical services and care to patients, the wounded and vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip,” Abu Safiya said.

“I carried out my work in accordance with international law and humanitarian standards, and my detention is unjust and arbitrary,” he added.

The lawyer said in a video statement following the hearing that the court decided to postpone a ruling on whether Abu Safiya’s detention would continue, with a decision expected within hours or in the coming days.

The hearing marked Abu Safiya’s first public appearance since February 2025, when Israeli media aired footage showing him shackled inside prison following his arrest, prompting widespread criticism from rights groups and activists.

Harsh detention conditions

Abu Safiya’s appearance came days after his defense lawyer disclosed details of his detention conditions, saying the doctor is being held in harsh circumstances while shackled by both hands and feet, with limited food, no access to safe drinking water and denial of medical care.

In previous remarks to Anadolu on Sunday, Abu Odeh said the doctor suffers from several chronic illnesses and requires regular medication and treatment that he has recently been denied.

The lawyer also said Israeli authorities transferred Abu Safiya on June 3 from Negev Prison to solitary confinement in Nafha Prison in southern Israel.

The Israeli army arrested Abu Safiya on Dec. 27, 2024, during a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital amid Israel’s genocide on Gaza.

On Feb. 14, 2025, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman had ordered Abu Safiya’s detention under Israel’s “Unlawful Combatant Law.”

The UN, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and numerous international medical and human rights organizations have called for urgent intervention to ensure Abu Safiya’s safety and access to medical care.

In October 2025, Amnesty International said, citing a lawyer who visited him and other detainees, that Abu Safiya had been subjected “to abuse and other ill-treatment” during his detention.

Israel continues to hold Abu Safiya despite his repeated denial of involvement in any activities outside his medical duties, amid Palestinian, Israeli and international calls for his immediate release.

According to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, the Israeli Knesset enacted the “Unlawful Combatant Law” in 2002, allowing authorities to detain individuals indefinitely without filing formal charges or presenting sufficient evidence before a court.

The law deprives detainees of protections afforded to prisoners of war under the Third Geneva Convention and to civilian detainees under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, according to the center.

It also grants Israeli courts broad authority to extend detention based on security suspicions without requiring authorities to disclose detailed reasons for the arrest to detainees or their lawyers.

Around 9,500 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently held in Israeli prisons, where they face hunger, torture and medical neglect that have led to the deaths of dozens of detainees, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. The war lasted two years and left nearly 73,000 Palestinians dead and more than 173,000 injured, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure.



*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul