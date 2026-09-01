Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure, pledges $76M for recovery Danish foreign minister meets Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for talks on ties, reconstruction

Denmark reopened its embassy in Damascus on Monday after a 14-year closure, with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announcing an additional $76 million to support Syria’s recovery and stability.

Rasmussen attended the reopening ceremony alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to the official SANA news agency.

Al-Shaibani called the move a “new chapter” in Syrian-Danish relations and said he hoped it would encourage broader European engagement and investment in Syria.

Rasmussen said the funding would support early recovery, stabilization, and the return of refugees.

He added that Syrians who had found refuge in Denmark could contribute skills and experience to rebuilding their country as they return home.

Rasmussen later met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

The Syrian presidency said the talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in recovery and reconstruction, as well as efforts to support stability in the country.