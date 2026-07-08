Palestinian child succumbs to wounds from drone attack on civilian vehicle in Gaza City

Death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza vehicle rises to 4 Palestinian child succumbs to wounds from drone attack on civilian vehicle in Gaza City

Woman injured by Israeli naval fire as attacks continue despite ceasefire

The death toll from an Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle in Gaza City rose to four on Wednesday after an 8-year-old Palestinian child succumbed to his wounds, according to Palestinian sources.

Fadi al-Deiri died of wounds sustained in Tuesday evening's strike on a civilian vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and three others injured in the attack. Al-Deiri's death raised the death toll to four.

In a separate incident, Gaza's Civil Defense said its crews responded after a Palestinian woman was wounded by Israeli gunboat fire in the port area west of Gaza City on Wednesday.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern and southern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire toward displacement tents in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah. No casualties were immediately reported.

The incidents came amid continued Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect have killed 1,072 Palestinians and injured 3,463 others as of Monday.

Since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. The offensive has also caused widespread destruction, affecting about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.