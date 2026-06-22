Andrej Babis says legislation would ban use of mobile phones in classrooms and would apply to all pupils of compulsory school age

Czech Republic to ban mobile phones in schools from September 2027, premier says Andrej Babis says legislation would ban use of mobile phones in classrooms and would apply to all pupils of compulsory school age

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said that new legislation restricting the use of mobile phones in schools will take effect from September 2027.

In a video message on US social media company X, Babis said he has reached an agreement with Education Minister Robert Plagaon on a bill to regulate mobile phone use in schools.

The prime minister said the legislation would ban the use of mobile phones in classrooms and would apply to all students of compulsory school age.

According to Babis, the restrictions will also remain in force during breaks between lessons.

The move follows comments by the prime minister last week indicating that the government was preparing legislation to prohibit mobile phones in classrooms as part of efforts to improve the learning environment.

Currently, decisions on whether students may use mobile phones during school hours are left to individual schools.

The planned legislation is expected to standardize rules across the country and will come into effect at the start of the 2027-2028 academic year.