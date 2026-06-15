Container ship approached, fired on by small skiff 14 nautical miles south off Yemen's coast, UK Maritime Trade Operations Center

Container vessel came under fire from small skiff near Yemen, says UK maritime agency Container ship approached, fired on by small skiff 14 nautical miles south off Yemen's coast, UK Maritime Trade Operations Center

A container ship came under fire by a small skiff 14 nautical miles south off the coast of Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said Monday.

"A container vessel has reported being approached by a small skiff," the agency said on US social media company X.

"The crew of the small skiff opened fire on the vessel and attempted to board," it added.

Authorities are probing the incident, it added.

No further details were immediately available.