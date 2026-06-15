Container vessel came under fire from small skiff near Yemen, says UK maritime agency

Serdar Dincel
15 June 2026•Update: 15 June 2026
A container ship came under fire by a small skiff 14 nautical miles south off the coast of Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said Monday.
"A container vessel has reported being approached by a small skiff," the agency said on US social media company X.
"The crew of the small skiff opened fire on the vessel and attempted to board," it added.
Authorities are probing the incident, it added.
No further details were immediately available.