International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says recovery requires sustained support as displacement, strained health services, food insecurity persist across region

Conflict's humanitarian toll persists in Iran, Lebanon despite diplomatic efforts: Red Cross International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says recovery requires sustained support as displacement, strained health services, food insecurity persist across region

Communities in Iran and Lebanon continue to grapple with the long-term consequences of conflict despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said Friday, warning that recovery will require sustained support long after fighting subsides.

"Recovery does not begin when the headlines change. It begins when communities have the support they need to rebuild their lives," Rui Oliveira, the IFRC deputy head of delegation in Iran, said in a statement.

Ruben Romero, the IFRC head of delegation in Lebanon, stressed that formal ceasefires do not necessarily bring immediate relief to affected populations.

"One of the most important things to remember is that ceasefires on paper do not always or immediately translate into safety or stability for people on the ground," he said in a statement.

The IFRC said the Iranian Red Crescent Society continues to provide nationwide health and community services, including producing 60% of the country's dialysis equipment. It also operates a mental health hotline that has received more than 7.26 million calls since Feb. 28 – the day the Iran war began – and supports vulnerable households through 7,600 Helal (Crescent) Houses across the country.

In Lebanon, the humanitarian situation remains severe, according to the IFRC. More than 1 million people remain displaced, health services continue to face significant strain, and one in four people experiences acute food insecurity.

The Lebanese Red Cross operates 85% of the country's ambulance services and supplies nearly half of Lebanon's blood needs, the organization said.