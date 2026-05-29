Israeli attacks targeted dome of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, School of the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts, says state news agency

Church, Christian school damaged in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh Israeli attacks targeted dome of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, School of the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts, says state news agency

A church and a Christian school have been damaged in an overnight Israeli strike in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh province, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Friday.

The news agency said an Israeli missile hit the dome of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in the town of Jdeidet Marjeyoun, causing significant damage to the church and its surroundings.

Another Israeli missile struck a wall of the Christian School of the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts, damaging parts of the building, it added.

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said ongoing Israeli attacks on the southern cities of Tyre and Nabatieh, along with the destruction of historical landmarks and threats against residents, amounted to "collective punishment" prohibited under international law and conventions.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the United States.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,355 people across the country.

The escalation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 25 that he had instructed the military to intensify operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has continued to launch attacks against Israeli forces, saying it is responding to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.