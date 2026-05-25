Explosion caused by bomb left behind from war in eastern countryside of Daraa, Syrian media says

Child killed, 3 injured after war remnant explodes in southern Syria Explosion caused by bomb left behind from war in eastern countryside of Daraa, Syrian media says

A child was killed and three others injured Sunday after a war remnant exploded in Syria’s southern Daraa governate, according to Syrian media.

Al Ekhbariya TV reported that the blast occurred in the town of Al-Ghariyah al-Sharqiyah in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

Syrian authorities periodically report deaths and injuries caused by unexploded ordnance left behind by years of conflict.

Despite the end of Syria’s 14-year war, explosive remnants continue to pose a threat to civilians across parts of the country.

International organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, continue efforts with local authorities to clear unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants across Syria.

