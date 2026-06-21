More than 1,000 people have been killed since ceasefire took effect in October 2025

Child among 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes in latest Gaza ceasefire violations More than 1,000 people have been killed since ceasefire took effect in October 2025

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, in the latest violations of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, a medical source said.

An Israeli strike targeted a group of civilians near Dream Hall west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing the two and injuring others, the source said.

Another Palestinian was critically wounded after an Israeli airstrike hit a tent at Ibn Sina School in the Al-Nasr neighborhood northwest of Gaza City, the source added.

Both locations targeted by the Israeli military lie outside areas where Israeli forces are deployed under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, witnesses told Anadolu.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks and gunfire have killed 1,021 Palestinians and injured 3,249 others, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at roughly $70 billion.​​​​​​​

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul