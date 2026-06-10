Cargo vessel reports being approached by small craft carrying 6 armed persons 88 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf, according to UKMTO

Cargo ship exchanges fire with small armed craft southwest of Yemen: UK maritime agency Cargo vessel reports being approached by small craft carrying 6 armed persons 88 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf, according to UKMTO

A cargo vessel reported on Wednesday being approached by a small craft carrying six armed individuals 88 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Balhaf, and the two sides exchanged fire, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

"There was an exchange of fire between the small craft and the cargo vessel's Armed Security Team resulting in the small craft turning away," the UKMTO said in a statement released through US social media company X.

An investigation by the authorities is underway, it added.

No further details of the incident have been revealed yet.