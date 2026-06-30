Board established in January at initiative of Trump as part of efforts to reach peaceful settlement in Gaza

Board of Peace says first ‘tactical vehicles’ arrive at multinational force base near Gaza Board established in January at initiative of Trump as part of efforts to reach peaceful settlement in Gaza

The Board of Peace announced Tuesday the arrival of the first “tactical vehicles” at the base of the International Security Force (ISF) near the Gaza Strip, as logistical preparations continue for the deployment of a multinational force in the enclave.

“Tactical vehicles arrive at Logistics Support Area: Endurance,” it wrote on the US social media company X, accompanied by photographs documenting the arrival.

“The first tactical vehicles have arrived at a base near Kerem Shalom (southern enclave) set to house the International Stabilization Force (ISF) that will operate in Gaza,” the Israeli outlet i24news correspondent Ariel Oseran wrote on X, citing the Board of Peace.

Hazem Qassem, spokesperson for Hamas, said on Facebook that the group hopes the board’s move would mark “the beginning of implementing the tasks assigned to them,” namely separating Palestinians in Gaza from Israeli forces and working to halt Israeli violations.

“We call on the Board of Peace to begin the actual implementation of the provisions of the plan to end the war on Gaza,” said Qassem.

He said it should include introducing the national committee tasked with administering the enclave, delivering “real relief,” compelling Israel to withdraw and launching reconstruction efforts.

Qassem added that reconstruction is “a fundamental right for all our people wherever they are in the Gaza Strip.”

A Hamas delegation arrived Tuesday in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials and mediators on implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Board of Peace was established in January on the initiative of US President Donald Trump as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement in Gaza.

The first board meeting on Gaza was held Feb. 19 at the US Institute of Peace in Washington under Trump’s leadership.

The initiative formed part of phase two of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, backed by a UN Security Council Resolution from last November.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions, a permanent ceasefire and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. Israel, however, has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

With US support, Israel launched a genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.