Nikolay Mladenov scheduled to meet senior Israeli officials to discuss understandings related to next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

Board of Peace envoy arrives in Israel for talks on Gaza ceasefire phase 2 Nikolay Mladenov scheduled to meet senior Israeli officials to discuss understandings related to next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan

The Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nikolay Mladenov, arrived in Israel on Monday for talks on implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Mladenov is scheduled to meet senior Israeli officials to discuss understandings related to the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

On Friday, the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

Following the announcement, Israel escalated at least 28 Palestinians in attacks across the Gaza Strip since Friday.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since the start of the genocide, Israel has promoted plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to countries including Egypt and Jordan, proposals rejected by both countries, numerous other states and international organizations, including the UN.

Trump's Gaza plan explicitly states that no Palestinian should be forced to leave the territory, while Palestinians have consistently rejected displacement proposals.

​​​​​​​Israel has also continued restricting the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including roughly 1.5 million displaced people, continue to face catastrophic humanitarian conditions.