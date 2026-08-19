Blast kills 2 in southern Lebanon's Mayfadoun amid ongoing Israel attacks: News agency

At least two people were killed on Wednesday when the town of Mayfadoun was rocked by an explosion amid ongoing Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon that have included airstrikes, artillery barrages and ground incursions.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) attributed the explosion to a “suspicious object” left behind from a previous Israeli attack.

NNA also reported that a fire had broken out in the nearby town of Mansouri after an Israeli drone dropped explosive ordnance in the area.

In southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun district, the Israeli army blew up a house in the flashpoint town of Khiam, while an Israeli Merkava tank shelled the town with artillery rounds, the news agency said.

NNA went on to report that an overnight Israeli airstrike had leveled a home belonging to the Haj Ali family in Nabatieh Fawqa’s Al-Deir neighborhood. It did not provide information on casualties.

In early March, Israel began carrying out wide-ranging airstrikes on southern Lebanon, where its forces have occupied several strategic areas.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 4,346 people have been killed – and more than 12,000 injured – since the strikes began more than five months ago.

Despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which first took effect in mid-April, Israel has continued to stage frequent attacks on civilian targets across the country’s south.