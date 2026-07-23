‘Restoring Palestinian football to pre-war level will not be easy,’ Thaqafi Al-Bireh coach Omar Barghouti says

Between war scars and renewed hope, Palestinian football prepares for comeback after years of suspension ‘Restoring Palestinian football to pre-war level will not be easy,’ Thaqafi Al-Bireh coach Omar Barghouti says

Around 25 players run between orange cones on the pitch of Thaqafi Al-Bireh Sports Club in the central occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, as coaches observe their movements after nearly three years away from official competitions.

Pass after pass, the players work to regain the rhythm they lost while preparing for the return of Palestinian football competitions in early September.

The training sessions follow the Palestinian Football Association’s announcement that football activities will resume in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the diaspora during the first week of September.

They mark the first major preparations for the return of official competitions since football activities were suspended following the outbreak of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli escalation in the West Bank in October 2023.

But the return of competitions does not mean Palestinian football has recovered.

While clubs in the West Bank continue to face movement restrictions by Israel and financial difficulties, teams in the Gaza Strip face an even greater challenge: rebuilding after the destruction of stadiums and sports facilities and the deaths of many players, coaches and administrators during the war.

Return fraught with challenges

Thaqafi Al-Bireh coach Omar Barghouti said the suspension of sports activities since October 2023 created a major gap in players’ development, as official tournaments were absent throughout the period.

“Israeli military checkpoints and the fragmentation of the West Bank made it difficult for players and teams to move, while the halt of competitions directly affected the preparation of new generations, who lost their most important years of athletic development,” he told Anadolu.

“Restoring Palestinian football to the level it had reached before the war will not be easy,” Barghouti said.

“A player who was 28 when activity stopped is now 31 without having played any official competitions, while younger age-group players lost years that cannot easily be recovered,” he added.

He said the Palestinian Football Association is currently organizing trial tournaments across governorates in preparation for the resumption of official competitions in September.

Barghouti expressed hope that the move would help pave the way for a full return of the sports season next year if conditions allow.

“The success of this phase requires support for clubs and the Palestinian Football Association amid continued economic and logistical challenges facing the sports sector,” he said.

Financial crisis burdens clubs

The suspension has affected not only players’ technical development but also the financial stability of clubs, which have struggled with declining resources after years without competitions.

Mohammad Sadr, sports supervisor at Thaqafi Al-Bireh Club, said the association’s decision to resume activities brought renewed hope to clubs but came as they face major challenges, including the rising cost of organizing friendly matches and difficulties moving between areas due to Israeli military checkpoints.

“Many players had to work during the suspension to secure a source of income, while the coaching staff is now focusing on physically rehabilitating them, relying mainly on the club’s own players due to difficulties in signing new ones,” he told Anadolu.

Dream of professionalism awaits return

Basel Harbawi, a player with Palestine’s youth national team and Thaqafi Al-Bireh Sports Club, said the war affected both daily life and the sports sector, halting official tournaments and limiting opportunities for competition and development.

“The suspension of official tournaments over the past years led to the absence of competition, contracts and official championships, forcing players to rely on limited local tournaments to maintain their level,” he told Anadolu.

“My dream of playing professionally abroad was directly affected because the years when I was supposed to gain experience coincided with the suspension of sports activity,” he said.

He expressed hope that the return of competitions would help restore Palestinian football’s presence and allow him to represent the senior national team and pursue professional opportunities abroad.

As the training session nears its end, players continue running between orange cones under the watch of the coaching staff, trying to regain a rhythm absent for years, hoping these drills will soon turn into the first official matches that gradually bring life back to Palestinian stadiums.

Gradual return

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced in early July that it plans to resume football activities, including training and matches, in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the diaspora during the first week of September, provided the necessary resources are available.

PFA spokesperson Dima Yousef told Anadolu earlier that the first phase would be an activation period without promotion and relegation, adding that the association would announce details and mechanisms for resuming competitions.

She said Palestinian sports had suffered heavy losses over the past three years, with more than 1,000 members of the sports community killed, thousands injured or missing, and most sports facilities destroyed.

The situation requires reorganizing the sports sector, providing basic support to clubs and rehabilitating stadiums and facilities ahead of the launch of the eighth season of the Professional League next year, she added.

Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. A ceasefire agreement entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025, after the war killed 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinian authorities say Israel has continued violating the ceasefire agreement through daily bombardments, tightening the blockade and restricting the entry of humanitarian, food and medical aid.