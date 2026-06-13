Israeli army restricted movement of Palestinians and prevented them from moving within targeted neighborhoods, according to Palestine TV, local sources

Ben-Gvir raids Hebron neighborhood following Israeli curfew in occupied West Bank Israeli army restricted movement of Palestinians and prevented them from moving within targeted neighborhoods, according to Palestine TV, local sources

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Friday raided the city of Hebron's Jaber neighborhood in the southern occupied West Bank, following the imposition of a curfew by the Israeli army on the area and its surroundings.

Local sources told Anadolu that Ben-Gvir entered Jaber after heightened military measures were implemented in the Old City, coinciding with the closure of several entrances and a widespread deployment of Israeli forces.

Official Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces raided a house in the city and imposed a complete curfew on the city's Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi al-Haseen neighborhoods.

The Israeli army restricted the movement of Palestinians and prevented them from moving within the targeted neighborhoods, according to the same source.

A video circulating on social media showed Israeli soldiers marching through the streets of Hebron, accompanied by a convoy of Ben-Gvir, reflecting the heavy security presence during the raid.

Hebron frequently faces Israeli military incursions and operations, including restrictions on movement and raids on homes in neighborhoods near points of contact with occupiers and Israeli forces.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank, including about 250,000 in occupied East Jerusalem. The international community considers the settlements illegal.

Since October 2023, Israeli army fire and occupier attacks have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians in the West Bank, and wounded 12,666 others, leading to the arrest of about 23,000 people and displacement of 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.