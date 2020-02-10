Bangladesh defeats India in cricket World Cup final
- Bangladesh celebrates historic win as it marks country’s first-ever victory in an ICC event
Dhaka
DHAKA, Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s junior cricket team gained a historic win over India in the nerve-beating final match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.
Bangladeshi team beat the four-time champions India by three wickets at the Under-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Chasing for 178 runs to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six while captain Akbar Ali led the young tigers back on track.
Sunday’s stunning match was also Bangladesh’s first-ever chance to reach to final in an ICC event (outside the World Cup qualifying ICC Trophy), and the youngsters cherished scores of cricket-lovers across the country, emerging as unbeaten champions.
Tens of thousands cricket fans took to the streets breaking heavy cold at night to celebrate the historic victory.
Hundreds of students from Bangladesh’s main public university, Dhaka University, went out of their dormitories with national flags and chanted slogans celebrating the young crickets.
Earlier, India scored 177 runs by losing all wickets in 50 overs.
