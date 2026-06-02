Decision taken over 'tense security situation resulting from the repercussions of sinful Iranian aggression,' says Interior Ministry

Bahrain bans citizens from traveling to Iraq, Iran over 'tense security situation' Decision taken over 'tense security situation resulting from the repercussions of sinful Iranian aggression,' says Interior Ministry

Bahrain banned its citizens from traveling to Iraq and Iran, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday, citing a "tense security situation."

"Due to the continued tense security situation resulting from the repercussions of the sinful Iranian aggression, and in order to safeguard national security and the safety of all citizens, the Ministry of Interior announces the decision to ban citizens from traveling" to Iraq and Iran, the ministry said in a statement cited by the state news agency BNA.

The decision will remain in place "until further notice," the ministry said, saying that the Bahraini authorities will undertake necessary steps against "violators."

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.