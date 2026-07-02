At least 21,000 children killed in Gaza after 1,000 days of war, Save the Children says Aid agency says world has failed 1 million children in Gaza as conflict reaches milestone

At least 21,000 children have been confirmed killed in Gaza during 1,000 days of war, while hundreds of thousands more have been displaced and deprived of education, Save the Children said on Thursday.

Marking the 1,000th day of the war, the aid agency said children continue to dream of peace despite losing their homes, schools and sense of safety.

"Every day for the past 1,000 days, the world has failed one million children in Gaza, by not intervening to stop the killing and maiming of children," said Save the Children's Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Ahmad Ahendawi.

The organization said at least 21,000 children have been confirmed killed during the war, though the true toll is likely higher because many remain buried under rubble.

It said more than 800,000 children, about 80% of Gaza's child population, have been displaced, while Gaza's 625,000 school-age children have missed three years of formal education.

Children who spoke to Save the Children described living in constant fear while holding onto hopes for a better future.

"We could die at any moment. I hope the war stops for us," said Amani, 14.

"I hope the war stops so that I can continue my education in Gaza and live my rights as a human like any girl in other countries. There are many children in Gaza whose voices are not heard."

Another 14-year-old, Bisan, said: "My wish is for the war to stop, for every one of us to return to their home, and for our lives to return to how they were."

The humanitarian situation also continues to worsen, with an estimated 245,000 children at risk of or affected by malnutrition because humanitarian aid remains limited, the organization said.

Save the Children cited a recent UN Commission of Inquiry report alleging that Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

The organization called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, accountability for crimes against children, and the suspension of arms transfers to Israel.



Although a ceasefire was reached in October 2025, Israel has continued its attacks in the Gaza Strip. Overall, the war has claimed more than 73,000 lives and destroyed the enclave that would take years to rebuild.

