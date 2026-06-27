Gathering of Arab Tribes warns against division after supporters of Hezbollah protested signing of framework deal between Lebanon, Israel

Arab tribes in Lebanon express support for state following deal with Israel Gathering of Arab Tribes warns against division after supporters of Hezbollah protested signing of framework deal between Lebanon, Israel

The Gathering of Arab Tribes in Lebanon on Saturday expressed its "full support for the Lebanese state" following the signing of a framework agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the group warned against chaos and division after supporters of Hezbollah protested the signing of the deal.

The protests included road blockages, burning tires, and disturbances in front of the government palace.

The gathering voiced “deep concern and regret" regarding events in the vicinity of the palace.

"The state alone is the legitimate reference, and addressing national disputes can only be done through dialogue and institutions, not through street politics and imposing facts by force," the statement added.

It also urged “all those objecting to show wisdom and to adhere to the Constitution and the law," while also calling on the state to "fully assume its responsibilities in maintaining security and public order."

The agreement came at the conclusion of the fifth round of US-sponsored negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington on Friday, focusing on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and arrangements for the deployment of the Lebanese army in the areas occupied by the Israeli army.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the deal represents a “first step on the path toward Lebanon restoring its sovereignty over all its territory, complete and undiminished.”

In contrast, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen TV that the agreement is “a gift to the Israeli enemy.”

Fadlallah said Hezbollah’s opposition to the agreement is “serious,” and expressed its commitment to the option of armed resistance.

Since March 2, Israel has been waging an offensive against Lebanon that has killed over 4,000 people, injured more than 12,000 others, and displaced over 1 million people, according to the Lebanese authorities.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel