Amnesty findings on Sudan’s Darfur region atrocities strengthen efforts for accountability: Analysts Amnesty International documented killings, torture, rape, sexual slavery, forced displacement, imprisonment, and enslavement in El Fasher

Political analyst Tahir Al-Mutasim tells Anadolu that findings show crimes against humanity involving around 248 recorded victims of RSF abuses

A new report by Amnesty International found that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed crimes against humanity and acts of ethnic cleansing during its siege and takeover of El Fasher, as analysts said the findings could strengthen international accountability efforts over atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The report, released Wednesday under the title “Sudan: City Under Siege, Children Under Fire: Rapid Support Forces’ Crimes Against Humanity in North Darfur,” followed an eight-month investigation based on interviews with affected civilians from El Fasher and surrounding areas, including children, documenting violations between early 2024 and October 2025.

According to local and international institutions, the RSF’s capture of El Fasher on Oct. 26, 2025, was accompanied by accusations of widespread abuses against civilians, amid warnings that the takeover could deepen Sudan’s geographic fragmentation.

On Oct. 29, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo acknowledged that “violations” had occurred in El Fasher and announced the formation of investigative committees.

In its report, Amnesty documented killings, torture, rape, sexual slavery, forced displacement, imprisonment, enslavement, extermination and persecution committed against civilians in and around El Fasher between early 2024 and October 2025.

“The war in Sudan is a war on civilians,” Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard said.

“The world was warned of the horrors that civilians in El Fasher confronted as the RSF laid siege to the city. It is a stain on the conscience of humanity,” she added.

“Children were not collateral damage of this violence. Often, they were deliberately targeted and have suffered immensely. They have been killed, injured, raped, abducted and forcibly recruited on a massive scale,” the report said.

According to the rights group, the RSF besieged El Fasher from May 2024 to October 2025, restricting food and humanitarian aid while shelling the city almost daily. The siege contributed to famine, forcing residents to eat ambaz, a peanut oil byproduct normally used as animal feed.

Calls for civilian protection

Political analyst Tahir Al-Mutasim said Amnesty’s findings, presented at a July 1 press conference in Nairobi, documented crimes against humanity involving around 248 recorded victims of RSF abuses, including rape and other grave violations.

Speaking to Anadolu, he said calls for international intervention to protect civilians are gaining momentum, especially as the United Nations Security Council continues discussions on Sudan.

Mutasim said the report coincides with the humanitarian crisis unfolding in El-Obeid, the capital city of North Kordofan, where growing military mobilization raises fears of atrocities similar to those seen in El Fasher.

For about two weeks, El-Obeid has faced drone attacks by the RSF targeting the city’s main power station, fuel depots, and other civilian sites, killing and injuring dozens.

The United Nations, regional organizations, and several countries, including the US, have warned of possible atrocities amid reports of RSF military build-up around El-Obeid.

On May 12, the UN warned of escalating drone attacks in the Kordofan region, saying the strikes killed at least 880 civilians between January and April 2026.

Legal accountability

Political analyst Omar Al-Farouq said Amnesty’s report reinforces conclusions reached by previous investigations, including findings by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan and Yale Humanitarian Research Lab.

“Those reports documented crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and signs of possible genocidal acts in El Fasher last year,” he said.

Farouq added that the Amnesty report also aligns with warnings by Adama Dieng, United Nations special adviser on the prevention of genocide, suggesting that atrocities in El Fasher will not escape scrutiny and that investigations into mass killings and forced displacement are continuing.

He said such findings could strengthen prospects for legal accountability before the International Criminal Court, noting that Darfur has a special legal status under the court’s jurisdiction due to previous conflict-related cases.

According to Farouq, Amnesty’s report further boosts the chances of prosecuting those responsible for atrocities committed in El Fasher and across Darfur since the war began on April 15, 2023.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul