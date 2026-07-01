Amnesty accuses Sudan's RSF of crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing in El Fasher region Rights group urges immediate ceasefire, international protection force after documenting killings, rape, torture, forced displacement in North Darfur

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing during their campaign to seize El Fasher in North Darfur, urging an immediate ceasefire and deployment of an international force to protect civilians.

In a new report, the rights group documented killings, torture, rape, sexual slavery, forced displacement, imprisonment, enslavement, extermination and persecution committed against civilians in and around El Fasher between early 2024 and October 2025.

“The war in Sudan is a war on civilians,” Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard said.

“The world was warned of the horrors that civilians in El Fasher confronted as the RSF laid siege to the city. It is a stain on the conscience of humanity,” she added.

“Children were not collateral damage of this violence. Often, they were deliberately targeted and have suffered immensely. They have been killed, injured, raped, abducted and forcibly recruited on a massive scale,” the report said.

According to Amnesty, the RSF besieged El Fasher from May 2024 to October 2025, restricting food and humanitarian aid while shelling the city almost daily. The siege contributed to famine, forcing residents to eat ambaz, a peanut oil byproduct normally used as animal feed.

On Oct. 26, 2025, the RSF launched its final offensive on El Fasher. Civilians attempting to flee encountered a 57-kilometer (35-mile) network of berms, where hundreds were executed and many others were tortured or detained, the report said.

Amnesty said it interviewed 70 survivors of the assault, nearly all of whom witnessed executions, rape, torture or hostage-taking. One survivor said she saw more than 1,000 bodies.

The group also documented mass killings at Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher, saying the attack on the protected medical facility constituted a war crime.

Amnesty said it sent a letter to RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo on June 10 detailing its findings but had received no response by the time the report was published.

The rights group called for a nationwide ceasefire, deployment of an independent and adequately resourced international protection force, stronger accountability mechanisms, and continued support for investigations by the International Criminal Court and UN- and African Union-backed fact-finding missions.

According to local and international institutions, the RSF seized control of El Fasher on Oct. 26, 2025, amid accusations of massacres against civilians and warnings that the development could deepen Sudan's geographic fragmentation.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million people.

