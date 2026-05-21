‘The majority of the participants are being transferred to Ramon Airport to be flown out of the country,’ says Adalah

All Gaza-bound flotilla activists released from Israeli detention ahead of deportation: Rights group ‘The majority of the participants are being transferred to Ramon Airport to be flown out of the country,’ says Adalah

All detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and Freedom Flotilla Coalition have been released from Israel’s Ktziot prison ahead of deportation, Israeli rights group Adalah said Thursday.

In a statement, Adalah said it had received “official confirmation” from the Israeli Prison Service and state officials that all activists held at the detention facility had been released and were being transferred for deportation.

“The majority of the participants are being transferred to Ramon Airport to be flown out of the country,” the group said.

Adalah added that its legal team was “actively monitoring the transit process to ensure that all activists are safely and fully deported without further delay.”