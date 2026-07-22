Parliament speaker says if Iran’s security was not guaranteed, ‘no infrastructure will remain secure’

After Trump’s threat, Iran warns no one will sell oil if Tehran can’t Parliament speaker says if Iran’s security was not guaranteed, ‘no infrastructure will remain secure’

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Wednesday that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its pre-war state, warning that no country in the region would be able to sell oil if Iran was prevented from doing so.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Qalibaf said the conflict had become an “all or nothing” equation.

“In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one will sell oil,” he warned.

Qalibaf also warned that if Iran’s security was not guaranteed, “no infrastructure will remain secure.”

He further argued that security in the Strait of Hormuz depends on the absence of US forces, adding that Iran had repeatedly stated that conditions in the strategic waterway would not revert to those that existed before the war.

The remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant each time Tehran attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that commercial shipping through the strait will remain safe if vessels coordinate with Tehran under its new maritime arrangements, while warning that it will continue exercising control over the waterway as part of what it describes as safeguarding its long-term security.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil trade passes, has become a focal point of tensions since the outbreak of the Iran-US war in February and subsequent disputes over navigation through the strategic waterway.