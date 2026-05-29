Woman seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near Bureij refugee camp as airstrike injures 7 in Gaza City

9 Palestinians injured in separate Israeli attacks across Gaza Woman seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near Bureij refugee camp as airstrike injures 7 in Gaza City

Nine Palestinians were injured in separate Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since early Friday, according to medical and local sources, amid continued violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

In the latest incident, medical sources told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman was seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The sources added that another Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire near the Wadi Gaza bridge in the central part of the enclave.

Local sources said Israeli military vehicles advanced near the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din Street and opened fire toward Palestinians in the area.

In a separate incident, the Israeli army shelled the courtyard of a house in the Block 9 area of the Bureij refugee camp, though no casualties were immediately reported.

Earlier Friday, medical sources said seven Palestinians were injured, with wounds ranging from moderate to serious, in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.

Witnesses said an Israeli helicopter struck commercial warehouses located beneath the Haraz building near Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City, causing the injuries.

In a separate statement, Gaza’s Civil Defense Directorate said its crews extinguished a fire that broke out at the site following the strike.

In another incident, local sources said Israeli naval forces opened machine-gun fire and shelled fishing boats and the coastline of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles, though no casualties were immediately reported.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched on Oct. 8, 2023, has killed more than 72,800 Palestinians and injured over 172,800 others, according to Palestinian authorities.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.