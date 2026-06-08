9 more Gazans killed in Israeli attacks, death toll nears 73,000: Health Ministry -Israeli attacks killed 970 Palestinians, injured 3,063 since ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

Nine more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 2023 to 72,980, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said 43 other people were injured by Israeli fire, taking the number of the injuries to 173,171 since Israel started its genocidal war on Gaza more than two years ago.

The new casualties came despite a ceasefire that has been in place in Gaza on Oct. 10, 2025.

Despite the truce, the Israeli army continued its daily attacks, killing 970 people and wounding 3,063, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. Along with the casualties, the war caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the United Nations estimating the cost of reconstruction at about $70 billion.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul