Earlier strike hit courtyard of home killing 2 amid continued Israeli violations of Gaza’s ceasefire in place since October 2025

8 Palestinians killed, 17 injured in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip Earlier strike hit courtyard of home killing 2 amid continued Israeli violations of Gaza’s ceasefire in place since October 2025

At least eight Palestinians were killed and 17 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since Oct. 8, 2023, to more than 73,000.

The ministry did not provide details about the circumstances of the deaths and injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to violate the ceasefire agreement by shelling and opening fire in different areas of the enclave.

The ministry said a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

Earlier in the day, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

The attack came amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to Nasser Hospital after the strike targeted the courtyard of a home in the Batn al-Sameen area, medical sources told Anadolu.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the latest figures showed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,092 Palestinians and injured 3,507 others as of Thursday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, 73,118 Palestinians have been killed and 173,615 injured, in addition to widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.