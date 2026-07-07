Children among those injured in southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian Red Crescent says

8 Palestinians injured in occupier attack, Israeli army arrests elderly man Children among those injured in southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian Red Crescent says

Eight Palestinians, including children, were injured Tuesday in an Israeli occupier attack in the Huwara area of Hebron province in the southern occupied West Bank, while the Israeli army arrested an elderly Palestinian man during the assault.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its teams treated eight people, including children, who were injured after Israeli occupiers beat them in Huwara. The injured were taken to a hospital.

Local sources told Anadolu that occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in Huwara and assaulted residents with beatings and pepper spray, injuring several people.

The Israeli army arrested elderly Palestinian Ibrahim Ismail al-Jabour during the occupier attack, the sources said. His age was not immediately specified.

The area, like other parts of the West Bank, has seen repeated occupier attacks targeting Palestinians, their property and livelihoods under Israeli army protection.

According to a report by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks during the first half of this year, including attacks on Palestinian villages, assaults on Palestinians, burning homes, opening fire, seizing land and establishing illegal settlement outposts. The attacks killed 17 Palestinians.

About 750,000 occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in 15 illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem. Occupiers carry out daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.

The West Bank has seen a sharp escalation in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers since Oct. 8, 2023, killing 1,179 Palestinians, injuring 12,666 others and leading to the arrest of around 24,000.





