2 killed, 11 injured in Beirut's southern suburbs; 6 killed, 2 wounded in southern Lebanon, according to state news agency

8 killed, 13 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, south Lebanon: Report 2 killed, 11 injured in Beirut's southern suburbs; 6 killed, 2 wounded in southern Lebanon, according to state news agency

Eight people were killed and 13 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, and the country’s south on Sunday, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

At least two of them were killed and 11 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the news agency.

Earlier in the day, NNA reported that strikes “targeted two residential apartments in two buildings in the Hawta al-Ghadir area, causing several injuries."

An Anadolu reporter said Israeli fighter jets bombed the Dahiyeh area without prior warning.

Smoke was seen rising from the targeted area.

In a post on the US social media company X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the army targeted a Hezbollah infrastructure facility in the area.

A joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed the attack was carried out in response to Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel Sunday morning.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said Israel informed the US of the attack before its aircraft bombed the area.

Sunday’s strikes were the first on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire was extended on June 3 following US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich earlier called on the army to launch attacks on the Dahiyeh area.

In separate attacks on southern Lebanon, six people were killed and two others wounded in airstrikes on villages in the Nabatieh area.

Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack in early March, killing over 3,600 people and wounding more than 11,000 others since March 2.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul