7 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past 24 hours: Palestinian Health Ministry Medical source separately reports Palestinian killed in Israeli drone strike on displaced people’s tent in Khan Younis

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said seven fatalities, including five Palestinians newly killed and two who succumbed to earlier injuries, were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

It added that several victims remained under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews were unable to reach them.

Separately, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

The death was reported separately from the Health Ministry’s latest 24-hour toll.

The ministry said the death toll from Israeli violations of the truce has risen to 1,303, while 4,336 others have been injured.

Since Israel began its attacks on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 73,438 Palestinians have been killed and 174,447 injured, according to the ministry.

Besides the casualties, the Israeli campaign has caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.