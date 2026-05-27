7 Palestinians killed, 18 injured in Israeli airstrike on apartment in Gaza City Attack targets home near Al-Israa Tower, says Palestinian Red Crescent Society

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 18 injured in an Israeli airstrike Wednesday that targeted an apartment in a residential building in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

It said its crews recovered seven bodies, including those of two children and two women, following the strike, which targeted a home near Al-Israa Tower on Omar al-Mukhtar Street.

It added that the injured were transferred to Al-Saraya Field Hospital near the site of the strike.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes carried out a violent airstrike targeting an apartment in the Farah residential building on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, a densely populated area in central Gaza City.

The Israeli army claimed that it struck two key members of the Palestinian group Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily alleged that the targets were Hamas’ northern Gaza brigade commander and the deputy commander of the Gaza City brigade, without disclosing their identities.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref