Iranian official says strikes targeted areas around cities of Ahvaz, Aghajari

7 killed, 8 injured in US strikes on Iran’s Khuzestan province Iranian official says strikes targeted areas around cities of Ahvaz, Aghajari

Seven people were killed and eight others injured in missile strikes by the US on Iran last Tuesday in the southern Khuzestan province, according to reports.

Khuzestan Deputy Gov. Valiollah Hayati told Iran’s official news agency IRNA that the casualties were caused by missile strikes on three locations in the province.

The Iranian official said the strikes targeted areas around the cities of Ahvaz and Aghajari in Khuzestan.

The US military’s Central Command announced that it had launched attacks against targets belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Following that announcement, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, and Konarak.

