6 paramedics among 15 killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Israeli attacks target Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Hanouiyeh, Hafour, Nabatieh of southern Lebanon

At least 15 people, including six paramedics, were killed on Friday in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

In the latest attacks, two paramedics were killed, among 10 people, while carrying out their “humanitarian duty” in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district.

An Israeli warplane targeted a position belonging to the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Hanouiyeh in Tyre, killing four paramedics.

In the city of Nabatieh, one person was killed and two others injured after an Israeli drone strike targeted a car.

The agency added that three other people were also injured in a strike targeting the Hafour area between the towns of Siddiqine and Qana.

The attack came a day after an Israeli airstrike caused significant damage to a hospital in the southern town of Tebnine.

According to NNA, two people were killed and a third injured after an Israeli fighter jet struck near Tebnine Hospital.

At least 16 hospitals have been damaged in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry showed.

Official data also revealed that at least 116 people have been killed and 263 wounded in attacks targeting medics and ambulance crews during the same period.

At least 3,089 people have been killed, 9,397 injured, and more than 1.6 million displaced since the start of Israeli assaults in March, according to Lebanese officials.

Israeli attacks continue across Lebanon​​​​​​​ despite a US-mediated ceasefire that formally came into effect on April 17 and was later extended until the beginning of July.