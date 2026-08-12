2 wounded in drone strike in Beit Lahia, 4 others injured in separate incidents in Khan Younis, east of Bureij as Israel continues violations of ceasefire

6 Palestinians wounded in Israeli attack, strikes in Gaza in 1st attacks in over week 2 wounded in drone strike in Beit Lahia, 4 others injured in separate incidents in Khan Younis, east of Bureij as Israel continues violations of ceasefire

Six Palestinians were wounded Wednesday in Israeli attacks targeting civilians in the northern, southern and central Gaza Strip, in the latest reported violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last October, and the first in more than a week.

A medical source at the Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that two people were brought in after an Israeli drone struck a three-wheeled vehicle, known as a tuk-tuk, near the western roundabout in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. One of the wounded was in critical condition.

Palestinian medical sources had initially reported to Anadolu that one of the two people was killed before confirming that he was critically wounded.

In southern Gaza, an elderly man and a child suffered moderate injuries after an Israeli drone dropped a grenade on a gathering of civilians in central Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and drones opened heavy fire toward homes east of the Bureij refugee camp, according to Palestinian sources.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army fire east of the al-Bureij refugee camp while they were on Salah al-Din Street, according to a medical source.

Israeli military vehicles and drones also fired heavily toward civilian homes east of al-Bureij camp.

The developments came days after Palestinian sources told Anadolu that Israeli airstrikes and targeted killings in Gaza had declined, although Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire agreement.

The latest incidents also came despite Israeli media reports that Israel was implementing on the ground a 15-point plan approved by the Board of Peace and accepted by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, on Sunday rejected the plan.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,259 Palestinians and wounded 4,148 others, according to Health Ministry figures released Wednesday.

The ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 174,000 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.​​​​​​​

The war has also caused widespread destruction across the enclave, damaging about 90% of the civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.