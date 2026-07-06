6 Palestinians injured in attack by Israeli occupiers in occupied West Bank About 30 armed Israeli occupiers, protected by Israeli troops, attacked Palestinian homes in Umm al-Khair village, anti-settlement activist tells Anadolu

Six Palestinians were injured Monday after Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and property in the village of Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area of the southern West Bank, medics said.



The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews treated six Palestinians who suffered bruises and other injuries after being assaulted by Israeli occupiers in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron.



Anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamreh told Anadolu that about 30 armed Israeli occupiers, protected by Israeli troops, attacked Palestinian homes in Umm al-Khair.



Israeli forces closed the village's main entrance before the attack, while the occupiers assaulted residents, leaving six Palestinians with bruises and other injuries, he added.



Makhamreh said the Israeli army declared the area surrounding the home of Palestinian resident Salem Al-Hathaleen a closed military zone for two days.



He added that Israeli forces prevented the family from accessing healthcare facilities and their livestock pen, leaving the animals without food.



Makhamreh also said Israeli occupiers cut fencing and electricity lines serving the home of Palestinian resident Ayyoub Al-Masri in the Khallet Al-Hummus area, south of the town of Yatta.



Masafer Yatta has witnessed a sharp increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers, including assaults on residential and Bedouin communities, as well as damage to Palestinian property, under the protection of the Israeli military, according to Palestinian organizations.​​​​​​​



Since Oct. 7, 2023, intensified attacks by the Israeli military and occupiers across the occupied West Bank have killed more than 1,175 Palestinians, injured nearly 13,000 and led to the arrest of about 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian figures.