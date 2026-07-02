Alikhbariah TV says blast near Damascus Justice Palace caused by explosive device planted at scene

6 killed, 22 injured in bomb explosion at cafe in Syrian capital Alikhbariah TV says blast near Damascus Justice Palace caused by explosive device planted at scene

At least six people were killed and 22 others injured in a bomb explosion at a cafe in central Damascus on Thursday, the Syrian Health Ministry told Alikhbariah TV.

Earlier, Ahmed Bakour, director of the ministry’s ambulance department, told the television that all the wounded were transferred to several hospitals in the Syrian capital.

According to Alikhbariah's correspondent, the blast was caused by an explosive device planted inside the cafe on Al-Nasr Street, near the Justice Palace.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion, while investigations are ongoing.