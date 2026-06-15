At least 992 Palestinians killed, 3,144 injured since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

6 Gazans killed by Israeli fire, death toll tops 73,000 At least 992 Palestinians killed, 3,144 injured since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Six Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73,003, the Health Ministry said Monday.



A ministry statement said that six more people were also wounded by Israeli fire since Sunday, pushing the injuries to 173,252 since the start of the Israeli war nearly three years ago.



The Israeli army has continued its daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, 2025.



According to the Health Ministry, at least 992 people have been killed and 3,144 others wounded since the truth.



The agreement was reached after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and left, along with the casualties, widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul