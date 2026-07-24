4 killed in Tell town near illegal settlement, 1 at Jerusalem checkpoint, West Bank death toll reaches 86 in 2026

5 Palestinians killed in Israeli forces, occupier attacks in West Bank 4 killed in Tell town near illegal settlement, 1 at Jerusalem checkpoint, West Bank death toll reaches 86 in 2026

Five Palestinians were killed and four others injured in separate attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry and Jerusalem Governorate on Friday.

Four Palestinians were killed and four others injured in an attack by Israeli forces and occupiers in the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, the ministry said.

“The death toll in Tell, southwest of Nablus, has risen to four, with four others injured, three of them critically,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Local and security sources said Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in the town and opened live fire toward two houses.

The Israeli army said it dispatched troops to an area near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement following what it called “an attack on Israelis hiking in the area” and imposed a siege on Nablus and the town of Tell.

It claimed that Palestinians had “seized a security officer’s weapon and opened fire on Israelis near Havat Gilad.”

An Israeli occupier was killed and three others injured in the shooting, according to Israeli media.

Local sources told Anadolu that a Palestinian was injured after Israeli occupiers stabbed him in the back in the Al-Mu’arrajat area northwest of Jericho following an attack while his vehicle had broken down.

The incident was the second consecutive day that the West Bank witnessed a security incident and confrontations that caused deaths and injuries on both sides following occupier attacks.

Separately, a Palestinian man who was shot by Israeli forces at the Shuafat refugee camp checkpoint northeast of occupied Jerusalem on Thursday evening died of his wounds, the Jerusalem Governorate said Friday.

In a statement, the governorate identified the man as Khalil Rashad Hamed al-Rashq, 47, from the Dahiat al-Salam neighborhood northeast of Jerusalem, adding that Israeli forces were still withholding his body.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the killings raised the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and occupiers across the occupied West Bank since the beginning of 2026 to 86, including 65 killed by Israeli forces and 21 by occupiers.