Palestinian Red Crescent Society says 15-year-old among those wounded in Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh

5 Palestinians injured in attacks by Israeli army, occupiers in occupied West Bank Palestinian Red Crescent Society says 15-year-old among those wounded in Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh

3 Palestinians, including 2 elderly women, injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in Ramallah





Five Palestinians, including a child, were injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to medics.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews treated two people wounded by Israeli army fire in the Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh, the central West Bank.

One of those injured was a 15-year-old child, while the other, a young man, was shot in the foot, it said, adding that both were transferred to a hospital.

Separately, three Palestinians, including two elderly women, were injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in Ramallah province.

Local sources told Anadolu that Abdel Fattah Hamayel was severely beaten by a group of occupiers while heading to his land in the Al-Ras area between the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

The occupiers also stole his vehicle before he was taken to the Abu Falah Medical Center for treatment, the sources said.

In the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 65, were injured when Israeli occupiers attacked them while they were picking figs on their land.

The two women suffered bruises and wounds, while the attackers stole their phones and a vehicle key, according to local sources.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli occupiers also carried out provocative tours of agricultural land in the Khalayel al-Louz area southeast of Bethlehem, local sources said.

Meanwhile, a number of young Palestinians were besieged by Israeli occupiers inside a home in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The occupiers attacked a home in the Ras al-Ain area under the protection of Israeli army forces and surrounded those inside, prompting local residents to confront them and triggering clashes.

Several Palestinians remained trapped inside the house as Israeli army reinforcements arrived and occupiers spread across the area and set fire to Palestinian-owned land, Wafa said.

Occupiers have also surrounded three homes in the Ras al-Ain area for the 21st consecutive day, while the Israeli army declared the area a closed military zone, according to the agency.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli soldiers and occupiers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land, and property in July, including 1,458 by Israeli forces and 798 by occupiers.

Israeli forces conduct military incursions across the occupied West Bank on a near-daily basis, often involving gunfire, home raids, and arrests.

​​​​​​​Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, alongside the expansion of illegal settlements and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.