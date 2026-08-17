5 Palestinians hurt by Israeli shelling in latest Gaza truce violation Israeli forces fire indiscriminately at homes in Gaza City's Al-Tuffah neighborhood, witnesses say

Five Palestinians were injured by Israeli artillery shelling in Gaza City on Monday, marking another violation of an ongoing ceasefire, a local medical source has said.

According to the source, the injuries were caused by an Israeli attack on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood on Gaza City’s eastern outskirts, where Israeli forces fired indiscriminately towards homes in the area.

The same medical source told Anadolu that another Palestinian had been injured by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of the southern city of Rafah.

Also in southern Gaza, a Palestinian child was injured by Israeli gunfire near the Bir 19 area in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, the source added.

On the same day, the Israeli army also reportedly conducted two separate airstrikes on areas east of Gaza City, while Al-Tina Street south of Khan Younis was subject to multiple artillery attacks.

The ongoing violence comes amid efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict in Gaza, in which more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since late 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect last October, the Israeli military has continued staging attacks – on an almost daily basis – throughout the besieged Palestinian enclave.