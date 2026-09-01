5 more Palestinians killed, over 23 wounded in continuing Israeli attacks on Gaza 1,326 Palestinians killed, 4,398 injured by Israeli forces despite ceasefire since Oct. 10, 2025

Five Palestinians were killed and more than 23 others wounded on Tuesday in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip amid Tel Aviv's continued violations of a truce in place since October 2025.

In the northern part of the strip, medical sources told Anadolu that three Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others wounded in a series of Israeli attacks in the Al-Katiba area of Gaza City.

A civil defense officer and another Palestinian were also seriously wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted a group of Palestinians near the Abu Sharakh roundabout in the Saftawi area.

A Civil Defense source told Anadolu that firefighter Yusuf Hatem Salem sustained serious injuries when Israeli forces targeted several members of the service while they were carrying out their humanitarian duties in Jabalia.

Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Gaza City and northern Gaza, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward homes and buildings in those areas.

Israeli warships also opened fire at sea north of Gaza City, while local sources reported Israeli forces firing toward the eastern areas of Jabalia.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army claimed to have targeted a commander in Hamas's military wing in the Jabalia area, without disclosing his name or fate.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli army’s claims.

In central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu that child Israa al-Hassi was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah.

Palestinian Talal Ismail Mahmoud Ziyara, 73, also died from wounds sustained earlier Tuesday after being shot in the Al-Mashaeila area of the city.

Israeli military vehicles advanced into southeastern Deir al-Balah and fired smoke and explosive grenades around Al-Batton Street, while engineering operations were carried out in the Abu al-Ajeen and Wadi al-Salqa areas.

Israeli artillery also shelled the northeastern and eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp.

In southern Gaza, two Palestinians, including a woman, were wounded by Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Nimsawi cemetery area west of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas south of the city.

Fishermen detained

The Israeli army also detained three Palestinian fishermen while they were working at sea off the coast of Gaza City and in central Gaza.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the Union of Fishermen’s Committees in Gaza, told Anadolu that Israeli warships attacked fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City and the central Gaza area of Al-Zawaida, detaining several fishermen.

He added that Israeli forces later released some of the fishermen but kept three in detention after taking them to an unknown location.

The Israeli navy repeatedly attacks fishermen’s boats along the Gaza Strip’s coast and opens fire on them, resulting in deaths and injuries and the detention of others, as well as the sinking or destruction of boats.

The developments come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, despite US President Donald Trump’s call on Aug. 17 for Israel to halt its strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israel has killed 1,326 Palestinians and wounded 4,398 others, while rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from under the rubble.

As of Tuesday, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 had reached around 73,462, with 174,509 others wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.