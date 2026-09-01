Cause of blast in Idlib province remains unclear, according to Syrian media

5 killed, 5 injured in ammunition-laden vehicle explosion in northwestern Syria Cause of blast in Idlib province remains unclear, according to Syrian media

At least five people were killed and five others injured Tuesday when a vehicle loaded with ammunition exploded in northwestern Syria, according to Syrian broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya.

The explosion occurred in the city of Binnish in the Idlib countryside, the SANA news agency said, citing an unnamed security source.

Idlib’s Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate earlier said that two people had been killed and five others injured in the blast.

​​​​​​​Syrian media provided no further details about the cause of the explosion or who owned the vehicle.