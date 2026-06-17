5 Israeli soldiers injured by drone attack in southern Lebanon, military says Army says 1 soldier sustained serious injuries

Five Israeli soldiers were injured in an explosive drone attack in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the army said.

A military statement said one of the soldiers sustained serious injuries, two with moderate wounds and two were lightly injured.

Tensions continue to flare along the Lebanese-Israeli border despite a recent understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their military conflict that erupted after Israel and the United States launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that ending Israeli attacks across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed between Tehran and Washington on Friday.

On Monday, Hezbollah welcomed the US-Iran agreement to end the war between the two countries, while reaffirming its commitment to Lebanon's right to self-defense until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanese territory and all prisoners are returned.

Hezbollah’s drones have recently become a growing concern for Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat” and calling on the military to find a solution.

Israel maintains strict censorship regarding the results of Hezbollah attacks, imposing restrictions on media coverage and warning against publishing images or information related to casualties or targeted locations.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces pushed more than 10 kilometers into Lebanon.