People fled Al-Gardud Abu Zeid village in Al-Rahad locality on Sunday, says International Organization for Migration

450 people displaced in Sudan’s North Kordofan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency People fled Al-Gardud Abu Zeid village in Al-Rahad locality on Sunday, says International Organization for Migration

At least 450 people were displaced from a village in Sudan’s North Kordofan state in a single day amid worsening insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday.

IOM field teams estimated that 450 people fled Al-Gardud Abu Zeid village in Al-Rahad locality on Sunday, the UN agency said in a statement.

The displaced families sought safety in Um Rawaba locality, also in North Kordofan, it added.

The situation remains tense and volatile, the agency said, adding that it continues to closely monitor developments.

Several villages in North Kordofan have come under attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in recent days, leaving people dead and properties looted, according to local sources.

On Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of killing five people in an attack on the Al-Qaa and Al-Kukaiti areas west of Bara city and displacing more than 3,000 others.

The Dar Hamar Emergency Room, a local relief group, also reported Saturday that four people were killed in an RSF attack on Al-Qaa and villages west of Bara.

The three Kordofan states — North, West and South — have witnessed clashes between the army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been embroiled in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.