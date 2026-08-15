3 soldiers killed in clashes in Taiz, pro-government officer killed in Houthi attack in northern Saada, say officials

4 Yemeni pro-government soldiers killed in clashes, Houthi attacks in Tais, Saada 3 soldiers killed in clashes in Taiz, pro-government officer killed in Houthi attack in northern Saada, say officials

National Resistance forces claim counterattacks left 45 to 55 Houthis dead, wounded, missing; group has not commented

Four pro-government Yemeni soldiers were killed in fighting and attacks involving the Houthi group in the provinces of Taiz in southwest and Saada in the northwest, officials said Saturday.

Three soldiers were killed and seven others injured in clashes with the Houthis on the Al-Barh front in Taiz, according to Wadah al-Dubaish, spokesperson for the pro-government Joint Forces on Yemen’s western coast.

Al-Dubaish said three soldiers were killed and seven others injured in clashes with the Houthis on the Al-Barh front in Taiz.

In a statement on US social media platform X, al-Dubaish said hours-long clashes erupted Friday on the Al-Barh front in western Taiz after the Houthis attempted to attack National Resistance positions.

He said the attack was launched from several directions in successive waves, accompanied by artillery shelling and covering fire, as well as attempts to infiltrate military positions.

National Resistance units carried out counterattacks and ambushes to thwart the advance, leaving an estimated “45 to 55 Houthi fighters dead, wounded or missing,” he claimed.

Several Houthi vehicles and fire-support systems were destroyed or disabled, while drone units were used for surveillance and targeting, forcing the attacking forces to retreat to rear positions, he added.

Separately, Yemeni Assistant Information Minister Fayyad Alnoman said an officer with the pro-government Emergency Forces was killed in a Houthi attack in Saada province.

Alnoman wrote on X, citing field sources, that Hisham Mujahid al-Subaihi, a member of the Sixth Emergency Division in the Maran front in Saada, was killed by Houthi shelling while performing his duties.

He provided no details on the circumstances of the attack or the weapons used.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the claims.

The Houthis recently attacked camps belonging to Emergency Forces in Marib and Al-Jawf provinces, causing casualties, according to statements.

Earlier Saturday, the Yemeni army said a security officer at Mokha Port was killed, two sailors went missing, and eight civilians were injured in an attack it blamed on the Houthis involving six ballistic missiles on Friday evening.

The Houthis, for their part, said Friday evening that they had targeted what they described as concentrations of Saudi troops and weapons belonging to Saudi forces and their allies, as well as military boats in the Mokha area, with a large number of ballistic missiles. The group made no mention of civilian casualties.

State-run Yemeni news agency Saba initially said Friday that the Houthis had struck Mokha Port with four ballistic missiles. It later reported that the city had been hit by six missiles, killing four civilians, while Saturday’s army statement said six missiles targeted the port.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.