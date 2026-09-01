Syrian state media says attackers targeted security positions and used drone in attacks near several villages

4 Syrian security personnel wounded in clashes with ‘outlaw groups’ in Suwayda: State media Syrian state media says attackers targeted security positions and used drone in attacks near several villages

Four members of Syria’s internal security forces were wounded Monday while confronting attacks by “outlaw groups” in rural Suwayda, southern Syria, state media reported.

Alikhbaria TV reported that the security forces were targeted near the villages of Al-Mansoura, Walgha, and Tall Hadid, with four personnel sustaining injuries.

The security forces also inflicted direct casualties on the attackers, without providing a figure, the broadcaster said.

It added that the groups targeted Al-Mansoura with a drone.

No further details were immediately available on the condition of the wounded security personnel.

A ceasefire has been in place in Suwayda since July 2025 following clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters that left hundreds dead and wounded.

Groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, a Druze spiritual leader, have repeatedly violated the deal by targeting military positions, while the Syrian government has maintained the arrangement and facilitated evacuations and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Al-Hijri’s positions and calls for Israeli intervention have drawn widespread controversy amid government efforts to consolidate control and preserve Syria’s territorial unity.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Syrian authorities have sought to restore security across the country, while some armed groups have continued to operate independently. Damascus has said it will not allow a return to lawlessness and is determined to extend state authority nationwide.