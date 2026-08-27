4 Palestinians injured in Israeli fire, occupier attack in West Bank Israeli army arrests 3 Palestinians, raids homes, demolishes one, sources tell Anadolu

Palestinian authorities say Israeli restrictions imposed on communities northwest of Jerusalem preventing residents from reaching homes

Four Palestinians, including two women and a girl, were injured Thursday by Israeli army fire and an Israeli occupier attack in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces raided the town of Al-Karmil, south of Hebron, deployed troops in its streets and stormed homes, turning some of them into military posts, the sources said.

The forces opened live fire at a vehicle carrying several women, injuring two women and a girl to varying degrees, according to the sources.

Also in Hebron governorate, Israeli military vehicles began demolishing a house in the village of Karma, south of Dura, after raiding the area.

The reason for the demolition was not immediately clear.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested a young Palestinian man after raiding and searching his family home in Al-Rashaydeh village, east of Bethlehem.

The forces also raided the city of Beit Jala and the towns of Al-Khader, Za'tara, Dar Salah and Al-Ubeidiya, as well as Al-Shawawra village, with no further arrests reported.

In Qalqilya governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

The Israeli army also raided the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, and searched several homes, most belonging to families of former prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupiers stepped up their activities in areas of Bethlehem governorate.

In the Ash Gharab area east of Beit Sahour, occupiers raised Israeli flags along a road, residents said.

The move followed the establishment of an illegal settlement outpost in the area.

Local sources said occupiers have continued expanding the outpost by installing additional mobile homes under the protection of Israeli forces.

In a later development, Palestinian news agency Wafa said one person was injured when Israeli occupiers attacked vehicles with stones on the main road in Kisan, east of Bethlehem.

Ziad Saeed Ghazal suffered bruises after being hit by a stone in the abdomen, while other vehicles were damaged in the attack, it said.

In the northern occupied West Bank, Wafa said Israeli forces turned a Palestinian home in Awarta, south of Nablus, into a military post.

Israeli soldiers raided the town, stormed the home of Ihab Al-Tamouni, forced his family to leave and told them the seizure would last two days, Wafa said.

South of Nablus, several Palestinians suffered suffocation from tear gas during an Israeli army raid on Al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya village.

Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas across the village, causing suffocation cases and sparking fires near Palestinian homes, Wafa said.

In occupied East Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Governorate said Israeli forces raided the Ras Khamis neighborhood in the Shuafat refugee camp, north of the city, stormed several homes and questioned residents.

Administrative detention orders

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a statement that Israeli authorities issued administrative detention orders against 29 Palestinians, including new orders as well as extensions of existing ones for several detainees.

Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold Palestinians without charge or trial based on “secret evidence.” The orders can be renewed for successive periods.

Palestinian rights groups have accused Israel of widely using administrative detention, including for prolonged periods without trial, and have demanded that the policy be ended and detainees released.

About 9,400 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons as of early July, including 94 women, more than 350 children and 3,244 administrative detainees. Another 1,320 are classified by Israel as “unlawful combatants,” according to Palestinian figures.

Tightened movement restrictions in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that Israeli authorities tightened military measures on the residents of the al-Khalayleh neighborhood and the villages of Beit Iksa and Nabi Samwil in northwestern occupied East Jerusalem.

They have recently been required to obtain special permits to travel to and from their communities, further isolating the areas, it said.

Israeli authorities have also suspended entry permits in recent days for members of a Palestinian family seeking to pass through the al-Jib military checkpoint, preventing them from reaching their home in the eastern part of Qalandia village within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries.

In Beit Iksa, about 10 Palestinians have been barred from reaching their homes for the past two days, allegedly because they lack the required permits or are subject to a “security ban,” the governorate said.

Israeli authorities introduced magnetic cards late last year for residents of areas located behind checkpoints, making it more difficult for former Palestinian prisoners and others facing security restrictions to access their communities, it added.

The Palestinian liaison office, which coordinates with Israeli authorities, had previously submitted lists of people subject to the restrictions so they could reach their homes. Some names were recently removed, leaving those individuals unable to return to their villages, according to the governorate.

The measures come as Israel tightens restrictions on Palestinian movement in villages northwest of occupied East Jerusalem, further isolating residents and limiting their access to their homes and land.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military operations since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023.

The escalation has come alongside the expansion of settlement outposts, construction of roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.